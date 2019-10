Crews Demolish Home in Lotta Neighborhood Due to Winter Flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Demolition crews removed a Sioux Falls home from a neighboorhood that was hit hard by winter flooding.

The Lotta neighborhood near Tomar Park received substantial flooding earlier this year. In April, the city council approved a buyout plan to buy more than 50 flood-prone homes in the area.

Homeowners need to meet certain criteria to qualify for the program.