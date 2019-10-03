“Disrespected Truckers” Protest Congress, Demonstrate “Slow Roll”

CANTON, S.D. –

McIntosh said, “We just want awareness. We want people to understand what we are doing out here.”

McIntosh and his fellow truck drivers took to the interstate to protest, going just five miles over the speed minimum, they hoped to grab some attention.

“We’re bringing everything you got, everything from the milk to the fence post that you drive into the ground out there.” He continued, “We bring it on our trucks. We’re just out here trying to make a living and get the goods to the people, the American public that needs it.”

But McIntosh says his way of life and his job are being threatened by new regulations proposed on the trucking industry. Some of those look to limit the max speed of a semi to 65 miles per hour, require truckers to have ride guards under their loads, and increase their minimum required insurance from $750,000 to over $4 million.

“If the Insurance Bill comes in it’ll kill my business, I’ll be done. They aren’t designed for the small business man to keep up with. They are over regulating us, over working us, and believe it or not we are under paid,” he said.

McIntosh and group call themselves the Disrespected Truckers, and they hope this display of protest is just the beginning.

Fellow truck driver Jeremy Johnson said, “This is a beginning of a movement that we are headed in a respectful and diplomatic direction. We have to prove to everybody what we are about before they join our cause and that’s what we’re going to do.”