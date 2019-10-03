Hy-Vee Releases Findings of Payment Data Breach Investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Hy-Vee has released its findings of an investigation into a breach of their payment processing data.

In a press release, Hy-Vee states that it identified the malware on their point-of-sale devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants. The malware targeted “track data” which can reveal the cardholder’s name, card number, expiration date, and verification code.

The release goes on to say the breach spanned from December 14, 2018, to July 29, 2019, for fuel pumps and January 15, 2019, to July 29, 2019, for their restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops. Hy-Vee says six locations may have had a breach starting as early as November 9, 2018, and may have continued until August 2, 2019.

Hy-Vee is also offering a link to all of the impacted locations and timeframes. You can find that list here: hy-vee.com/paymentcardincident