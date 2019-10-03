Jackrabbit Defense Impressive Heading Into Valley Opener

SDSU Hosts SIU On Hobo Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Amidst the festivities of Hobo Day the third ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team will open the most important part of their season.

Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

SDSU hosts Southern Illinois on Saturday at 2 PM in their conference opener. The non-conference went mostly as expect with SDSU falling just short of going 4-0 thanks to their late loss at Minnesota.

The one thing John Stiegelemeier really likes going into league play is his defense. The Jacks have only given up about 10 points a game.