Part-Time Machinery Mechanic

SealPros Inc. Asphalt and Paving

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

Job Summary

Mechanic will conduct all maintenance and repairs of equipment and vehicles as required to successfully maintain fleet and maximize safety and production. This includes repairs and maintenance on/off road trucks, trailers, excavators, paving equipment, and small engines. Reports to Shop Foreman.

Core Responsibilities:

• Perform repairs and maintenance on heavy duty equipment

• Conduct repairs and maintenance to fleet and equipment

• Maintains accurate and complete maintenance paperwork on all vehicles.

• Maintains inventory of the shop.

• Orders parts and materials needed to repair equipment.

• Promotes job site safety, encourages safe work practices and rectifies job site hazards immediately.

• Maintains an organized and clean shop.

Core Competencies:

Organization: Utilizes strong organizational skills.

Communication: Displays strong communication skills and employs effective listening skills.

Problem Solving: Analyzes problems and makes sound decisions in a timely manner based on objectives, risks, implications and costs.

Interpersonal Skills: Tactful and mature demeanor with well-developed interpersonal skills including the ability to work well with diverse personalities.

Personal Profile:

• A self-starting highly motivated and goal oriented individual.

• Excellent attention to detail with emphasis placed on quality.

• Very organized with a systematic approach tasks to achieve accuracy and efficiency.

• Well-developed interpersonal skills, including the ability to manage diverse personalities.

• Quick, sharp, confident, assertive, ethical and ambitious.

• Analytical with the ability to examine issues from multiple viewpoints.

• Friendly and out-going in social contacts.

• Thorough knowledge / experience with diesel, automotive, and or other heavy trucks and equipment.

• Works easily with others.

• DOT Certified is preferred but not required.

Employee would be eligible for Aflac coverage on the 1st day of the month after hire date.

*Valid Driver’s license required

*Would prefer applicant have Class A or B CDL (willing to train right person!)

*Transportation to and from work is required

*Able to work weekends as required

*Some heavy lifting – minimum of 75 lbs

Contact Information:

To apply, stop in and complete an application at 27297 Wetland Road, Harrisburg, SD 57032 (1 mile east of I-29 Exit 71) or email resume to: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net 605-767-3500

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

www.sealprospaving.com/careers/