Part-Time Machinery Mechanic
SealPros Inc. Asphalt and Paving
Job Location:
Harrisburg, SD
Job Description:
Job Summary
Mechanic will conduct all maintenance and repairs of equipment and vehicles as required to successfully maintain fleet and maximize safety and production. This includes repairs and maintenance on/off road trucks, trailers, excavators, paving equipment, and small engines. Reports to Shop Foreman.
Core Responsibilities:
• Perform repairs and maintenance on heavy duty equipment
• Conduct repairs and maintenance to fleet and equipment
• Maintains accurate and complete maintenance paperwork on all vehicles.
• Maintains inventory of the shop.
• Orders parts and materials needed to repair equipment.
• Promotes job site safety, encourages safe work practices and rectifies job site hazards immediately.
• Maintains an organized and clean shop.
Core Competencies:
Organization: Utilizes strong organizational skills.
Communication: Displays strong communication skills and employs effective listening skills.
Problem Solving: Analyzes problems and makes sound decisions in a timely manner based on objectives, risks, implications and costs.
Interpersonal Skills: Tactful and mature demeanor with well-developed interpersonal skills including the ability to work well with diverse personalities.
Personal Profile:
• A self-starting highly motivated and goal oriented individual.
• Excellent attention to detail with emphasis placed on quality.
• Very organized with a systematic approach tasks to achieve accuracy and efficiency.
• Well-developed interpersonal skills, including the ability to manage diverse personalities.
• Quick, sharp, confident, assertive, ethical and ambitious.
• Analytical with the ability to examine issues from multiple viewpoints.
• Friendly and out-going in social contacts.
• Thorough knowledge / experience with diesel, automotive, and or other heavy trucks and equipment.
• Works easily with others.
• DOT Certified is preferred but not required.
Employee would be eligible for Aflac coverage on the 1st day of the month after hire date.
*Valid Driver’s license required
*Would prefer applicant have Class A or B CDL (willing to train right person!)
*Transportation to and from work is required
*Able to work weekends as required
*Some heavy lifting – minimum of 75 lbs
Contact Information:
To apply, stop in and complete an application at 27297 Wetland Road, Harrisburg, SD 57032 (1 mile east of I-29 Exit 71) or email resume to: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net 605-767-3500
Link to Job Posting on Company Website: