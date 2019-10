Sioux Falls Christian Sweeps Elk Point-Jefferson

3rd-Ranked Chargers Improve To 15-8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sioux Falls Christian, ranked third in the Class A Media Poll, dominated visiting Elk-Point Jefferson 3-0 on Saturday night in Sioux Falls in prep volleyball action. Caitlyn Pruis led the Chargers with 12 kills.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!