Steelers Add Christion To Imitate Lamar Jackson In Practice

SDSU Alum Signed To Pittsburgh Practice Squad

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



PITTSBURGH, PA — Roosevelt and SDSU alum Taryn Christion is with his third NFL team this year after getting a hasty call from the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign with their practice squad.

His job will be to play like an NFL MVP candidate.

After setting virtually every SDSU and Missouri Valley football conference passing record, Christion signed with and was later cut by both the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, getting some brief playing time with Dallas at the end of the preseason.

The Steelers hope that his mobility and arm strength will help prepare them for this week’s game against Baltimore’s versatile quarterback Lamar Jackson. Whether or not Taryn’s stay in the Steel City is longer than a week, may depend on how well he can imitate Jackson.