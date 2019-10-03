Twins Will Rely On Bullpen To Help Deliver ALDS Win

Game One Tomorrow At 6:07 PM In New York

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Though the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees have combined to hit 613 homeruns, it’s pitching which will likely determine which team moves on to the American League Championship Series.

With game one of the division series less than 24 hours away in soggy New York, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced today that Jose Berrios, as expected, will start game one.

Beyond Berrios and Jake Odorizzi this season, the rest of the rotation has been in wildly inconsistent throughout they year, though New York also has some rotation issues of their own. Baldelli says his team will rely on their bullpen, which features four relievers who have ERA’s below 3.00.

Game one is set to start tomorrow at 6:07 PM on MLB Network.