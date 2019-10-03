You Can Only Choose One: Are You a Jackrabbit or a Coyote?

SDSU and USD Homecomings fall on the same day this year

BROOKINGS, SD— For the first time since 2013, you may have a tough decision to make as Hobo and Dakota Day fall on the same day this year.

Hobo Day has been a part of the Jackrabbits’ tradition since 1912 and is usually their most attended game of the season.

“The big game is definitely the most packed game of the whole year. When you get in there and the game is starting, the crowd is roaring. And it’s really cool to see everyone cheering for the Jacks,” said Hobo Day Committee Grand Pooba Jeanette Klein.

The last time that the Jacks and Coyotes had their homecomings on the same day, the Jackrabbits saw their game attendance drop by about 22 percent.

But this year the SDSU expects their attendance to remain the same at about 14,000 fans against Southern Illinois University.

In Vermillion, the Coyotes could see their Dakota Day’s game attendance against Indiana State drop basically in half with the renovations being made to the Dakota Dome.

But Vermillion police are still preparing for a huge crowd and getting their thumbs ready for their annual #VPDlive tweeting event.

“It was just sort of an idea that we had to try to bring the community along with us a little bit and expose a little bit from our perspective of what we see,” said Chad Passick, Vermillion police department captain.

From shutting down house parties to DUI stops, the officers are ready for anything.

“It is a fun weekend. But from our standpoint, it’s exhausting trying to make sure that everyone stays safe,” said Chad Passick

And remember for whatever homecoming you choose to attend there is a distinct line; either you’re Jackrabbit or a Coyote.

The Dakota Days parade starts at 9 am on Saturday and the Hobo Day parade starts at 9:30 am.