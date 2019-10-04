First Frost Advisory Reminds Gardeners to Protect Their Summer Plants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Folks in some parts of the viewing area like in Wessington Springs woke up to frost this morning. That means it’s time to figure out what to do with your garden as temperatures continue to drop.

Last night the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls issued the first frost advisory of the season, warning people to take precautions against the cold. Bringing plants inside or covering them with a blanket are ways to keep them warm. Experts say letting your garden drop to freezing temperatures has big consequences.

“As the temperatures drop and the water inside the plant expands and freezes and turns into ice, it actually breaks up the cells in the plants and causes them to explode, which sounds pretty wild, but that’s what happens” Laura Kalfs, manager of the Garden Center explains.

While keeping summer plants warm is important, it’s actually not good for pumpkins and gourds, which can start to rot from constant heating and cooling.