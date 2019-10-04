FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (10-4-19)

Featuring Highlights From 11 Games!

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s feeling like fall as the first Football Friday of October hits the airwaves! Click on the video viewer for all the results and FUN from Week Six featuring highlights from 11 games:

-Brandon Valley @ Lincoln

-O’Gorman @ Washington

-Watertown @ Harrisburg

-Dakota Valley @ Dell Rapids

-Tea @ Lennox

-Tri-Valley @ SF Christian

-Centerville @Dell Rapids Saint Mary

-West Sioux @ Western Christian

-Unity Christian @ West Lyon

-Marshall @ Worthington

-Sleepy Eye Saint Mary @ Hills-Beaver Creek