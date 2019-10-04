Governor Noem, Rep. Johnson Praise Trump’s Ethanol Agreement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Noem and others are praising the Trump administration’s agreement on biofuels.

The Trump administration says it plans to implement new rules that will increase demand for ethanol, reversing a decline caused by exemptions given to oil refineries.

Moving forward, the EPA will look to ensure that more than 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol get blended into the nation’s fuel supply beginning in 2020.

Representative Dusty Johnson said, “Today’s announcement is a win for South Dakota farmers, ethanol producers, and anyone that cares about a strong rural economy and job growth.”