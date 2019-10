KDLT FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Dell Rapids!

Previewing Dell Rapids vs. Dakota Valley

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. — The first KDLT Football Friday Tailgate Tour of October stops in Dell Rapids for a potential 11A playoff preview between the 3rd ranked Dakota Valley Panthers and 2nd ranked Quarriers. Click on the video viewer to hear from both teams, get the KDLT Sports Puppy Pick and get a special musical sendoff from the Dell Rapids Pep Band!