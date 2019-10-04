McCrossan Boys Ranch Opens Doors to Visitor Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The McCrossan Boys Ranch opened a visitor center today.

McCrossan held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning to open the Robert L. Nielsen McCrossan Visitor Center.

The building was built to highlight the 64-year history of the Ranch.

Pictures and objects will help tell the stories of the kids who have been through the program.

Inside the center is a life-size Belgian Draft Horse.

Director of Development at McCrossan Boys Ranch Christy Menning said, “We’ve had so many pictures in boxes and we’ve had so much history just tucked away. We’re so excited to be able to pull that all out and share it with the community of Sioux Falls. There is amazing stories to be told about the kids that were here in the past.”

The exhibit will be used to educate tourists and connect alumni with their McCrossan roots.