Police: Two Arrested After Breaking into Storage Unit, Returning Next Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say two people broke into a storage unit, returned the next night to burglarize a second unit, and were caught because the victims set up a camera following the first burglary.

Police say the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 6300 block of West 12th Street overnight on Tuesday and burglarized a second unit Wednesday night.

Police say the victims set up a trail camera following the first burglary and captured the suspects the second night.

Police identified the suspects’ vehicle and arrested them Thursday.

34-year-old Crystal Christensen and 43-year-old Samuel Rodriguez are charged with burglary and intentional damage to property charges.