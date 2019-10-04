Scoreboard Friday, October 4th
A-L-D-S
Yankees 10, Twins 4 *Polanco, Cruz, Sano HR’s
(NYY leads best of 5 series 1-0)
H.S. Football
Iowa
Western Christian 25, West Sioux 21
West Lyon 62, Unity Christian 14
Spencer 28, Storm Lake 0
Boyden Hull/RV 59, Okoboji, Milford 0
Central Lyon/GLR 31, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Sioux Center 54, Sheldon 14
Spirit Lake 45, Southeast Valley
Minnesota
Marshall 56, Worthington 12
Hills Beaver Creek 57, Sleepy Eye 20
Jackson County Central 20, Blue Earth 15
Luverne 47, Tri-City United 8
Adrian 34, New Ulm Cathedral 0
Canby 6, Dawson-Boyd 0
Minneota 36, MACCRAY 8
R-T-R 14, Lakeview 12
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 21
South Dakota
Arlington/Lake Preston 64, Baltic 20
Bon Homme 23, Gregory 7
Britton-Hecla 40, Waubay 20
Brookings 41, Mitchell 7
Burke 54, Corsica/Stickney 14
Canistota 50, Castlewood 0
Canton 44, Todd County 0
Clark/Willow Lake 44, Waverly-South Shore 6
Colman-Egan 52, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Custer 41, Bennett County 0
Dell Rapids 28, Dakota Valley 7
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Centerville 0
Deuel 46, Great Plains Lutheran 15
Douglas 14, Spearfish 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Garretson 21
Faulkton 36, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 28
Groton Area 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 0
Hamlin 17, Florence/Henry 0
Hanson 26, Parkston 20
Harrisburg 22, Watertown 14
Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Potter County 0
Howard 38, DeSmet 6
Lower Brule 40, Marty Indian 14
Madison 26, Milbank 7
McCook Central/Montrose 37, Sioux Valley 36
Menno/Marion 20, Platte-Geddes 14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Stanley County 7
Parker 30, Deubrook 6
Pierre 55, Huron 20
Rapid City Stevens 32, Rapid City Central 27
Scotland 42, Gayville-Volin 6
Sioux Falls Lincoln 26, Brandon Valley 21
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 38, Sioux Falls Washington 20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Aberdeen Central 7
St. Thomas More 31, Belle Fourche 7
Sturgis Brown 18, Yankton 13
Sully Buttes 48, North Border 0
Sunshine Bible Academy 20, Colome 0
Tea Area 24, Lennox 0
Timber Lake 20, New Underwood 14
Tri-Valley 20, Sioux Falls Christian 14
Viborg-Hurley 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Wagner 51, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Wall 27, Lyman 20
Warner 38, Langford 6
Webster 34, Mobridge-Pollock 12
West Central 27, Vermillion 6
Winner 28, Chamberlain 6
Wolsey-Wessington 42, Kimball/White Lake 32
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Lead-Deadwood 0
H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Belle Fourche, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16
Twin Cities Tournament
Pool Play
White Pool
Rapid City Stevens def. McCook, Neb., 25-13, 25-8
Red Pool
Grand Island Northwest, Neb. def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-17
Blue Pool
Chadron, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-17
Gering, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 15-25, 25-17, 25-22
Rapid City Central def. Lexington, Neb., 25-15, 25-22
College Volleyball
Concordia-SP 3, Augustana 1
South Dakota 3, Neb-Omaha 2 *Coyotes 13-1
DWU 3, Briar Cliff 0
Dakota State 3, Waldorf 1
Northern 3, MN-Crookston 0
SMSU 3, Upper Iowa 0
Denver 3, SDSU 1
Winona State 3, USF 0
Women’s Soccer
SMSU 4, MN Crookston 0
Bemidji State 1, USF 0
Winona State 2, Northern 0
Augustana 1, MN-Duluth 0