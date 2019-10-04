Scoreboard Friday, October 4th

Scoreboard Friday, October 4th

A-L-D-S

Yankees 10, Twins 4 *Polanco, Cruz, Sano HR’s

(NYY leads best of 5 series 1-0)

H.S. Football

Iowa

Western Christian 25, West Sioux 21

West Lyon 62, Unity Christian 14

Spencer 28, Storm Lake 0

Boyden Hull/RV 59, Okoboji, Milford 0

Central Lyon/GLR 31, MOC-Floyd Valley 8

Sioux Center 54, Sheldon 14

Spirit Lake 45, Southeast Valley

Minnesota 

Marshall 56, Worthington 12

Hills Beaver Creek 57, Sleepy Eye 20

Jackson County Central 20, Blue Earth 15

Luverne 47, Tri-City United 8

Adrian 34, New Ulm Cathedral 0

Canby 6, Dawson-Boyd 0

Minneota 36, MACCRAY 8

R-T-R 14, Lakeview 12

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 21

South Dakota

Arlington/Lake Preston 64, Baltic 20

Bon Homme 23, Gregory 7

Britton-Hecla 40, Waubay 20

Brookings 41, Mitchell 7

Burke 54, Corsica/Stickney 14

Canistota 50, Castlewood 0

Canton 44, Todd County 0

Clark/Willow Lake 44, Waverly-South Shore 6

Colman-Egan 52, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Custer 41, Bennett County 0

Dell Rapids 28, Dakota Valley 7

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Centerville 0

Deuel 46, Great Plains Lutheran 15

Douglas 14, Spearfish 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Garretson 21

Faulkton 36, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 28

Groton Area 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 0

Hamlin 17, Florence/Henry 0

Hanson 26, Parkston 20

Harrisburg 22, Watertown 14

Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Potter County 0

Howard 38, DeSmet 6

Lower Brule 40, Marty Indian 14

Madison 26, Milbank 7

McCook Central/Montrose 37, Sioux Valley 36

Menno/Marion 20, Platte-Geddes 14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Stanley County 7

Parker 30, Deubrook 6

Pierre 55, Huron 20

Rapid City Stevens 32, Rapid City Central 27

Scotland 42, Gayville-Volin 6

Sioux Falls Lincoln 26, Brandon Valley 21

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 38, Sioux Falls Washington 20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Aberdeen Central 7

St. Thomas More 31, Belle Fourche 7

Sturgis Brown 18, Yankton 13

Sully Buttes 48, North Border 0

Sunshine Bible Academy 20, Colome 0

Tea Area 24, Lennox 0

Timber Lake 20, New Underwood 14

Tri-Valley 20, Sioux Falls Christian 14

Viborg-Hurley 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Wagner 51, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Wall 27, Lyman 20

Warner 38, Langford 6

Webster 34, Mobridge-Pollock 12

West Central 27, Vermillion 6

Winner 28, Chamberlain 6

Wolsey-Wessington 42, Kimball/White Lake 32

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Lead-Deadwood 0

H.S. Volleyball

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Belle Fourche, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16

Twin Cities Tournament
Pool Play
White Pool
Rapid City Stevens def. McCook, Neb., 25-13, 25-8

Red Pool
Grand Island Northwest, Neb. def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-17

Blue Pool
Chadron, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-17

Gering, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 15-25, 25-17, 25-22

Rapid City Central def. Lexington, Neb., 25-15, 25-22

College Volleyball

Concordia-SP 3, Augustana 1

South Dakota 3, Neb-Omaha 2 *Coyotes 13-1

DWU 3, Briar Cliff 0

Dakota State 3, Waldorf 1

Northern 3, MN-Crookston 0

SMSU 3, Upper Iowa 0

Denver 3, SDSU 1

Winona State 3, USF 0

Women’s Soccer

SMSU 4, MN Crookston 0

Bemidji State 1, USF 0

Winona State 2, Northern 0

Augustana 1, MN-Duluth 0

 

