Trucking Regulations Could Affect Consumers

SIOUX FALLS S.D. – Workers in the Trucking Industry are reacting to new proposals in Washington that would impact them.

Truck drivers have held protests like yesterday’s “slow roll” on the Sioux Falls interstate loop.

Proposed Federal Legislation could force drivers to drive a maximum speed of 65 miles per hour.

It could also limit the amount of hours a trucker can work per day, and their liability insurance could nearly quadruple.

K&J Trucking in Sioux Falls says 100% of South Dakota communities are primarily serviced by trucking, and these bills could mean a change in everyday prices.

Director of Communications at K&J Trucking Carrie Anderson said, “If truckers are going to be limited by insane hours of service regulations, or by difficult speed limiters and by high prices for insurance; that cost, that inconvenience it will get passed down to consumers and we need to all be aware of that.”