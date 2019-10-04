Two South Dakota Inmates Placed on Escape Status

Ira Wright, Christopher Bowen

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two state prison inmates have been placed on escape status.

Authorities say 38-year-old Christopher Bowen left the Rapid City Community Work Center on Friday morning. He is serving a four-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance. Bowen is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Another inmate, 30-year-old Ira Wright, left the work center on Thursday. He is serving a nine-year sentence for grand theft. Wright is described as a Native American male, 5’10”, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact law enforcement.