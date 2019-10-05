Dakota State Drills Presentation

Trojans Win 43-16

MADISON, S.D. – Presentation (S.D.) led 14-6 after 15 minutes of the Dacotah Bank/North Star Athletic Association football conference action at Trojan Field on a windy Saturday afternoon. The Trojans went on to outscore the Saints 37-2 for the rest of the game, rolling to a 43-16 conference victory. The win also kept DSU undefeated at home this season (3-0 record).

Dakota State improved their overall record to 3-2 and earned its first conference win of the season (1-1 NSAA conference record). Presentation remained winless in five games (0-5 overall record) and 0-2 NSAA conference record).

FIRST QUARTER

Presentation was forced to punt after going three-and-out on their first drive of the game. Dakota State would answer on the ensuing possession, thanks to a 28-yard touchdown run by Brenner Furlong to give Trojans its first lead of the game at 6-0 with ten minutes and forty-three seconds on the clock. DSU used five plays for 51 yards in 2:21 in the scoring drive.

The Saints used 11 plays for 75 yards in 5:21, producing five first-downs in the scoring drive. Ta’Mario Tufts threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Paulsen. The PAT extra-point kick by Max Welch was good to give PC a 7-6 lead with less than three minutes to go in the first quarter.

Presentation quickly added another touchdown near the end of the first quarter. Tufts threw an 87-yard touchdown pass to Theryne Jimenez, followed by Welch’s PAT extra point kick for 14-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

DSU marched down the field to kick off the second quarter, using 14 plays for 75 yards in 6:29 for the next scoring drive. Facing a fourth-and-eight situation on PC’s 39-yard line, Torren Devericks connected to Dajshon Keel for a 21-yard pass to PC’s 18-yard line. After a rush by Brodie Frederiksen, Devericks threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Keel to trim the Saints’ lead down to 14-12 with 8:31 on the clock.

The Saints went three-and-out on the next possession and were forced to punt. The Trojans controlled the following possession, using 6 minutes and 27 seconds to score a touchdown. On a fourth-and-six situation on PC’s 28-yard line, Devericks fired a 28-yard touchdown pass to Cooper McDermott (his first collegiate touchdown) as the Trojans regained their lead with 27 seconds left before halftime. Joshua Snook’s PAT extra-point kick was successful as DSU take a 19-14 lead.

Dakota State maintained control in the second quarter, owning the ball for almost 13 minutes. The Saints were only held to 15 total offensive yards in the second quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

The Trojans erupted for a total of 24 points in the final seven-minutes of the third quarter. Devericks connected to Treshawn Roberts (his first collegiate touchdown catch) for a 60-yard touchdown pass to widen the Trojans’ lead with 7:35 on the clock. Snook hit a successful PAT extra-point kick to put DSU up 26-14.

Dakota State regained possession of the ball on the ensuing kick-off, where Riley Janke forced a fumble on PC’s Marshal Chace and was recovered by Janke on PC’s 19-yard line with 7:35 on the clock. The Trojans had to settled down for a 26-yard field goal by Snook to expand their lead to 29-14 with 4:56 left in the third quarter (Snook’s first collegiate field goal made).

The Saints were forced to punt on the next possession, fueling the Trojans to another touchdown. Devericks found Frederiksen for a 55-yard pass, followed by an 8-yard touchdown run by Frederiksen. Snook extend DSU’s lead to 36-14 after the PAT extra-point kick with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter.

Presentation committed a turnover on the ensuing possession. Jordan Thomas intercepted Tufts’ pass on DSU’s 35-yard line and returned it to DSU’s 45-yard line with 1:08 to in the third. On the next play, Devericks connected to Frederiksen for a 55-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds on the clock. Snook’s PAT extra-point kick was good to extend DSU’s lead to 43-14 lead.

Dakota State outgained Presentation 203-36 in total offensive yards in the first fifteen minutes of the second-half.

FOURTH QUARTER

The only score in the fourth quarter was a safety by the Saints. A bad snap for the Trojans’ punting team on its own 26-yard line, trimming DSU’s lead to 43-16 with 7:13 to go.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

DSU’s Devericks finished the game by completing 17 passes in 25 attempts for a total of 303 yards. He threw touchdown passes to four different receivers (Frederiksen, Keel, Roberts and McDermott).

Frederiksen led the Trojans with five catches for a game-high 123 yards. Keel added four receptions for 52 yards. Roberts had a 60-yard catch. McDermott had a catch for 28 yards. Alec Bultje had two receptions for 16 yards.

Frederiksen rushed 27 times for 80 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans. He finished the game with 203 all-purpose yards. Furlong added five rushes for 33 yards. Devante Luellman had six rushes for 21 yards.

Karson Lindblad led the Trojans defense with seven tackles (6 solo, 1 assist). Cole McCarty added five tackles. Conner Tordsen, Janke and Wyatt Sanford each added four tackles. Braedon Wallenstein recorded a quarterback sack loss of six yards. He also tallied three tackles-for-loss of 14 yards.

Janke had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the game for Dakota State. Jordan Thomas and Noah Guse each had an interception. McCarty, Tordsen, Marcus Vanden Bosch and Guse each had a pass break-up.

Tufts went 17-of-29 for 197 total passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Saints. Chace had five catches for 40 yards. Jimenez added three receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Paulsen had 12 rushing yards.

Jerod Boswell led PC’s defense with 14 tackles (5 solo, 9 assist). Lane Bourdon added 11 tackles. Jacob Eddy had eight tackles.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Dakota State outgained Presentation 431-222 in total offensive yards. The Trojans’ defense allowed a season-low 16 rushing yards in the game. DSU rushed for a total of 128 yards. DSU recorded 303 passing yards compared to PC 206 passing yards.

The Trojans produced 19 first-downs and held the Saints to nine first-downs (two first-downs in the final 30 minutes of the game).

DSU maintained a time possession of 35 minutes and 15 seconds. PC had the ball control for 24 minutes and 45 seconds.

Dakota State converted 5-of-17 on third-down situations. Presentation only converted 1-of-12 third-downs.

Both teams will meet for the second meeting in the regular-season finale on Nov. 9 in Aberdeen, S.D.

UP NEXT

Dakota State stays home for their final game of the two-game home stand next Saturday (Oct. 12), hosting the conference’s four-time defending champion No. 13-ranked Dickinson State (N.D.). Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. at Trojan Field, as part of the annual Rushin’ for a Cure Game and 4-H Day.

Presentation returns home next Saturday (Oct. 12) as they host Valley City State (N.D.). The game is set for 7 p.m. at Swisher Field in Aberdeen.

-Recap Courtesy DSU Athletics