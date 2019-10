Lincoln Spoils Stampede’s Home Opener & Clark Cup Celebration

Herd Fall To 1-2 After 6-4 Loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Lincoln Stars scored four unanswered goals between the second and third periods to spoil the Sioux Falls Stampede’s home opener and Clark Cup celebration 6-4 on Saturday night at the Premier Center.

Brian Carrabes scored two goals for the Stampede who saw a 3-1 second period lead slip away. Matthew Miller netted two for the visitors.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!