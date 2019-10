Patriots Finish Near Perfect Season With State Championship Win Over Roosevelt

Lincoln Wins State A Title 10-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After suffering their first loss of the season during the regular season finale on Monday, the Lincoln Patriot softball team stormed through the State A Tournament, capturing the championship over Roosevelt 10-2 on Saturday evening at Sherman Park.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!