Scoreboard Saturday, October 5th
Scores for Saturday, October 5, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5TH, 2019
MLB
ALDS-GAME 2 @ NEW YORK
New York Yankees 8, Twins 2 (*NYY Leads Series 2-0)
NHL
Colorado 4, Wild 2
USHL
Lincoln 6, Stampede 4
College Football
SDSU 28, Southern Illinois 10
USD 38, Indiana State 0
Sioux Falls 39, Mary 0
Bemidji State 21, Augustana 20
SMSU 21, Minot State 17
Northern State 24, Upper Iowa 22
Dakota State 43, Presentation 16
Doane 38, Dakota Wesleyan 10
Michigan 10, Iowa 3
Iowa State 45, TCU 29
Minnesota 40, Illinois 17
Nebraska 13, Northwestern 10
College Volleyball
Upper Iowa 3, Sioux Falls 2
Northern State 3, Bemidji State 0
Augustana 3, Mankato 0
Winona State 3, SMSU 0
Viterbo 3, Dakota State 1
Dordt 3, Grand View 2
Women’s College Soccer
Dordt 4, Saint Mary 1
Northwestern 1, Morningside 0 (*Final in OT)
Concordia 3, Mount Marty 0
Midland 8, Dakota Wesleyan 1
Men’s College Soccer
Morningside 1, Northwestern 0 (*Final in OT)
Concordia 2, Mount Marty 0
Bellevue 5, Dordt 1
Midland 5, Dakota Wesleyan 1
College Cross Country
Briar Cliff Invite
Men’s Team Standings
1. South Dakota State 28
2. Dakota State 73
12. Mount Marty 301
13. Dakota Wesleyan 312
Women’s Team Standings
1. South Dakota State 77
2. Friends 81
3. Dakota State 94
4. Wayne State (Neb.) 103
5. Concordia (Neb.) 122
H.S. Softball
State A Championship
Lincoln 10, Roosevelt 2
H.S. Volleyball
Bennett County def. Jones County, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15
Brandon Valley def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 18-25, 29-31, 25-22, 15-11
Lac qui Parle Valley, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-17, 26-24, 25-12
Madison def. Ethan, 19-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 15-8
Pine Ridge def. Crow Creek, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Pierre, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16
Wagner def. Tri-Valley, 27-25, 25-16, 25-19
281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Highmore-Harrold def. Wessington Springs, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. James Valley Christian, 25-23, 25-23
Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-19, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal
Iroquois/Doland def. James Valley Christian, 25-12, 25-14
Semifinal
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-15
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-10, 29-27
Third Place
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-13, 25-21
Championship
Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 30-28, 25-11
Great Plains Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Scotland def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 27-25, 25-16
Pool B
Corsica/Stickney def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18
Corsica/Stickney def. Gayville-Volin, 25-13, 25-14
Pool C
Alcester-Hudson def. Colome, 25-20, 25-11
Alcester-Hudson def. Centerville, 25-12, 25-14
Avon def. Colome, 25-20, 25-22
Avon def. Alcester-Hudson, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21
Avon def. Centerville, 25-7, 25-6
Colome def. Centerville, 25-14, 25-12
Lead-Deadwood Mile High Invitational
Harding County def. Rapid City Stevens JV, 25-17, 26-24
Pool Play
Pool A
Rapid City Christian def. Edgemont, 25-7, 25-23
Rapid City Christian def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 27-25, 25-19
Pool B
Lead-Deadwood def. Wall, 25-10, 25-13
Lead-Deadwood def. Lemmon, 25-13, 25-17
Pool C
Kadoka Area def. Hot Springs, 25-14, 25-8
Kadoka Area def. Newell, 25-8, 25-15
Pool D
New Underwood def. Harding County, 25-18, 25-22
Redfield-Pheasant Fall Classic
Pool Play
Pool A
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-12, 25-18
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Webster, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16
Beresford def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-17
Beresford def. Webster, 25-13, 25-21
Beresford def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 15-25, 25-22, 25-20
Northwestern def. Webster, 25-19, 25-12
Northwestern def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-10
Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-6, 25-12
Northwestern def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-19, 25-9
Webster def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23
Pool B
Belle Fourche def. Potter County, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23
Groton Area def. Redfield, 25-16, 25-23
Groton Area def. Warner, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18
Groton Area def. Belle Fourche, 25-15, 25-18
Groton Area def. Potter County, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18
Redfield def. Potter County, 25-19, 25-10
Redfield def. Belle Fourche, 22-25, 25-13, 25-20
Warner def. Potter County, 25-13, 25-15
Warner def. Belle Fourche, 25-10, 25-16
Warner def. Redfield, 25-8, 25-23
Third Place
Warner def. Beresford, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20
Championship
Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-23, 25-17
Twin Cities Tournament
Silver Division
Lexington, Neb. def. Spearfish, 25-22, 25-14
Consolation Semifinal
Torrington, Wyo. def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-19
Seventh Place
Spearfish def. Burns, Wyo., 25-16, 25-23
Gold Division
Semifinal
Sidney, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-22, 25-19
First Round
Rapid City Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-15, 25-20
Consolation Semifinal
Rapid City Stevens def. Grand Island Northwest, Neb., 25-16, 23-25, 25-16
Fifth Place
Rapid City Stevens def. Ogallala, Neb., 25-18, 25-19
Third Place
Chadron, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-10, 25-10
H.S Girls Soccer
Yankton 8, Huron 0
H.S. Boys Soccer
Huron 3, Yankton 1
H.S Cross Country
Region 4B Championship
Boys Team STandings
1. Faulkton (22)
2. Ipswich (32)
3. Philip (34)
4. Lyman (45)
5. Potter County (52)
Girls Team Standings
1. Wall (11)
2. Ipwsich (15)
3. Faulkton (33)
4. JVC (33)
5. Philip (36)