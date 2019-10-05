Tax Payers Express Concerns at Neighborhood Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls held a Neighborhood Summit today.

The Summit was for City Officials to talk about programs and resources.

Citizens were encouraged to ask questions and talk about concerns in their neighborhoods.

The Neighborhood Summit was at the Orpheum Theater Center.

Officials updated the public on city improvements and projects.

The event had vendors like the Parks and Recreation Department, Police Department, and the Helpline Center.

David Heinold, of Sioux Falls, stated that the Summit is a good opportunity for tax payers to express their needs.

He said, “It’s an opportunity for the city leaders to engage with the people that pay taxes, or visit, or are here on business. That is a huge opportunity to gather input and to learn about what their needs are.”