Country Apple Orchard's Harvest Festival In Full Swing

HARRISBURG, S.D – If you’re a fall lover today was your day. The Country Apple Orchard was in full swing with the annual Harvest Festival, and families from all over the Sioux Empire took advantage.

The Country Apple Orchard is part of everyday life for the Olsen family.

“With our family operating the orchard, it’s become a tradition for us. It’s something that we do every fall, you know I bring my kids out here, my brother brings his kids, my mom with her grand kids. Everybody comes out and enjoys it,” says Eric Olsen.

Running the place isn’t an easy task. It takes preparation.

“The rest of the members of the family work on the baking, the apple peeling, preparing the orchard,” Eric says.

The orchard has been in the family for years

“Well it was my father that purchased the orchard,” says manager Nancy Olsen.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Nancy had to learn the ins and outs of running the business. Her family were not the only helpers. She’s recruited other people in the process.

“Well I’ve been here with this family for 15 years,” says baker Sylvia Ballenger.

Family or not, it seems employees are tight knit.

“It’s just a fun place, it’s a fun place to see all the kids come and have fun and the field trips the story times, the joy, just a joy place,” Sylvia says.

For the Olsen’s it’s not all about business.

“Well we have the orchard and someone has to run it… I’m the lucky one. We all pitch in and help, from my children to my brothers and sisters, so it’s a family tradition for us also,” says Nancy.

It’s also about making memories.

If you missed out this weekend don’t worry. The Pumpkin Festival is October 12th and 13th.