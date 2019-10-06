Fall Home Expo Hopes To Help Spice Up Decor In The Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – You may spice up your wardrobe for fall… so why not your house?

This weekend the Premier Center was home to the Fall Home Expo, and it could be compared to a one stop shop for all things home improvement.

There were products, furniture, and even make-up. It’s made up of national and local vendors. The sponsored event hopes to not only put on a show, but to bring the community together.

“The thing that I found most is that, you know, they ask why we have a blend of national vendors and local vendors. The local vendors really are just families helping families in their own community,” says Nationwide Expos chief operating officer Dan Tye.

If you missed the event, don’t worry. The next home expo will be at the Denny Arena Complex in April.