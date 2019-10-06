Gunshots Strike Home With Adults and Children Inside

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say several gunshots were fired at a central Sioux Falls home while adults and children were inside the residence. No injuries were reported.

Police say they were called to the home about 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Investigators found that several bullets had struck the home. A vehicle parked outside was also hit with gunfire.

Authorities are searching for suspects. Police say they will release more information Monday morning.