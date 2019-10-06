Hard Work Pays Off With Lincoln Softball’s First State Title Since 2007

Patriots Lost One Game All Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Lincoln softball team completed a nearly flawless 2019 season by winning the state championship over Roosevelt 10-2 last night at Sherman Park.

It’s their first state title since 2007. The Patriots had some pretty lean years in between champions, and for Patriot star and SDSU bound recruit Emma Osmundson, it was the payoff for years of hard work. Lincoln suffered just one loss this year.