“Harmony South Dakota” Unites Kids With Music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Harmony South Dakota is an after school program for kids K-12. The United Way sponsored program teaches kids of all ages and skill sets music, and puts them all on the same stage.

Executive Director Dan Goeller said, “So our kids who just started, some of them start in our young harmonics class. They’ve only been playing and working on skills since the beginning of the school year. Some of our kids who just picked up instruments started 10 weeks ago, so you’re hearing the fruit of that hard work and effort that they’ve put in with the older kids if they learn to play and become an important part of an ensemble.

After eight weeks of practice they perform a public concert to show what they’ve learned. It’s there chance to show off their hard work.

“Our kids always have been working really hard to always offer their best. They look at concerts not only as an opportunity just to showcase what they do, but more as a gift.” He said, “This is an opportunity to share the hard work they’ve been doing with their parents, and with their friends, and with members of the community that are really inspired and touched by the beauty of their music.”

The concerts can be nerve-racking for some, but for one Harmony member, once the music starts, it’s just as she practiced.

“You walk on stage and you are nervous. You are super-duper nervous and you can’t help smiling,” Said Nevaeh Wollman. “Then when you’re done, you’re just like that was easier than I thought it would be.”

The music isn’t the only thing that the kids have to offer. Goeller says these kids, bring the community together.

“I always think this is maybe the most diverse scene you’ll see anywhere in Sioux Falls. People from all walks of life are being brought together, not just by music but by the hope and good will our kids share every time they play and sing together,” Goeller said.