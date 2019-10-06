Police Identify Woman in Fatal Pickup Crash in Spearfish Canyon

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a 57-year-old woman who died in a pickup crash in Spearfish Canyon.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says Robin Stensgard, of Lead, was killed Wednesday afternoon when she went off the road while trying to make a left-hand turn and hit several trees. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 14A southwest of Spearfish.

The patrol says Stensgard was thrown from the pickup and died. She was not wearing a seat belt.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.