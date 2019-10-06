SDSU Swamps UND In Second Half For Seventh Straight Win

Jacks Win On Sunday 3-0

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State women’s soccer opened Summit League play with a 3-0 victory Sunday, taking down North Dakota at Fishback Soccer Park.

SDSU (9-3, 1-0 Summit League) has won seven-straight contests and saw three different Jackrabbits find the net: Maya Hansen, Carina McLennan and Sunniva Dunagan.

Gabby Vivier-Hannay and Leah Manuleleua added assists in the win, as South Dakota State outshot the Fighting Hawks, 20-4.

Maggie Smither posted her 27th career shutout in the win, stopping the lone UND shot on goal.

“I’m proud of our team and the persistence they showed to come out from halftime and play with the pace they did,” head coach Brock Thompson said. “Credit to North Dakota’s organization for giving us problems in the first half, but I thought the goal from Maya really opened the game up for us.”

A breezy afternoon saw the teams trade possession throughout a scoreless first half, with SDSU working against the wind in the opening frame while defending against long runs and counters from the Fighting Hawks.

Maya Hansen broke the stalemate early in the second half with her fourth goal in as many games. Viver-Hannay set up the scoring opportunity with a long run from the defensive end of the field. After weaving her way through the Fighting Hawks’ midfield, Vivier-Hannay’s pass to Hansen was followed with a left-footed boot into the back of the net at 48:20.

McLennan made it 2-0 less than eight minutes later, when her corner kick in the 56th went untouched past a group of UND defenders and into the net.

Play evened from there as physicality picked up, with the teams combining for nine fouls the rest of the way.

As time wound down, however, SDSU added one more insurance goal in the 90th. Manuleleua took possession in UND territory as the final minute of action began, and after shaking a defender of her own, sent a low cross to Dunagan, who finished from the top of the box.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 5-3-1 all-time against North Dakota and 2-0 in Summit League matchups.

The Jackrabbits have won won seven consecutive Summit League openers and are 12-1 all-time in those contests.

After scoring only six goals through their first eight games, the Jackrabbits have scored nine goals in their last three contests.

Maggie Smither extended her school record and now has 27 career shutouts

Up Next

South Dakota State hits the road next week for a pair of games, traveling to Oral Roberts Thursday and Omaha Sunday.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics