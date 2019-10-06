Sioux Falls Nate Gerry With A Pick-Six In Eagles Win Over Jets

Third Career NFL Interception For Washington Alum

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Sioux Falls native Nate Gerry continues to entrench himself as a key member of the Philadelphia Eagles defense.

The third year pro jump a 4th & 1 passing route, intercepting Luke Falk’s pass and returning it 52 yards for a touchdown to help lead the Eagles to a 31-6 victory over the New York Jets.

It’s the third career interception for the Washington alum and second this season.