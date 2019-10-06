Swap Meet Showcases Unique Items

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Lev promotions held their second Hot Rod Swap Meet of the year today.

The event was at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds this morning.

Over 50 vendors were in attendance selling brand new and used equipment.

The Swap Meet targets the automotive market.

The event attracts people from Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa.

Promoter of the Swap Meet, Bill Lev, says people usually come to the event looking for something in particular.

“It’s the hunt. A lot of guys are looking for certain things, and they’ve been looking for who knows maybe six months or six years,” he said. “They just happen to find that certain piece that they need to finish the project their working on.”