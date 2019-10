West Central Sweeps Vermillion To Claim Fourth Straight State B Softball Championship

Seventh Title Since 2012 And Third Straight Over Tanagers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The West Central Trojans defeated the Vermillion Tanagers twice on Sunday afternoon to claim the State B Softball championship, defeating the Tanagers 8-0 and 16-4. It’s the Trojans fourth consecutive state title, the third straight at Vermillion’s expense, and seventh championship since 2012.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!