Authorities Investigating Office-involved Shooting in Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are investigating after a suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in northern Sioux Falls overnight.

Sioux Falls Police say the incident began just after 9:30 p.m. at a residence in the 3300 block of North 8th Avenue, east of the airport. The suspect in that call was believed to be armed in the 3600 block of North 6th Avenue.

Police say officers went to confront the suspect before the suspect attempted to flee and shortly after the shots were fired. Police don’t know how many shots were fired at this time.

The suspect is in the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time and no officers were injured in the shooting.

The investigation will be turned over to the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, per standard state protocol.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.