Frick and Family Leading DWU Volleyball to Great Season

MITCHELL, SD…For Yankton native Rebecca Frick, her family is always front and center.

“Yup, my family they come to every game, especially with this year being my last year,” said Rebecca Frick, Dakota Wesleyan outside-hitter. “We went to Florida they went to Florida. We went to William Penn, which was like 6 hours away, they drove the whole way.”

“It’s awesome, we have a really good group of girls and a lot of support even from their communities,” said Lindsey Wilber, Dakota Wesleyan head volleyball coach. “We have a lot of South Dakota kids. They’re able to follow them and yeah it’s awesome.”

With her family right there, Frick is able to play loose and free.

“It’s always nice to see my family in the crowd, it kind of gives me like a sense of relief to always see them there,” said Frick.

This relief has enabled Frick to have a spectacular career.

She is one of only two players in Tigers history to have 1,000 career digs and 1,000 career kills, and was named to the first team all GPAC last season.

“Awesome kid, strong leader,” said Wilber. “She leads us in kills, she first or second on the team in digs, she’s a good blocker, she kind of does everything for us and has for the last three years. The girls really look up to her.”

Aside from personal accolades, Frick wants to do something the team hasn’t done since she’s been there.

“We have a lot of expectations,” said Frick. “Obviously one is to make the GPAC tournament. The GPAC is, I would say, the hardest conference in the NAIA right now.”

She knows this task will take more than a individual, it will take a team.

“It is going to be a tough task but I think with the people we have, we been playing together so long, I think that we can get there,” said Frick.

Luckily, she has a great support system behind her.

In Mitchell, Brandon Green, KDLT Sports.