Goodbye, iTunes: Once-revolutionary App Gone in Mac Update

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Apple’s latest operating software for Mac computers kills off iTunes, the once-revolutionary program that made online music sales mainstream and effectively blunted the impact of piracy.

Instead, the Mac joins iPhones in getting separate apps for music, video and other media.

In the early days, iTunes was simply a way to get music onto the iPod music player. But as Apple expanded into other forms of media, the iTunes software expanded as well, losing the ease and simplicity that gave it its charm.

Splitting iTunes functions lets Apple build features just for podcasts or for video, for instance. That’s important as Apple prepares to launch a video streaming service and pushes other services to help offset slowing sales of iPhones.

The new Mac update, Catalina, is free and launches Monday.