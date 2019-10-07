Local “Moms Demand Action” Chapter Work To Make Sioux Falls Safer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense is the largest gun violence prevention-advocacy organization in the country.

With local chapters in every state, the Sioux Falls chapter is actively working to see change.

Today a volunteer from the group presented the “Be SMART” campaign to the Downtown Rotary Club of Sioux Falls.

“I’d had enough. I felt like I had to do something to prevent the violence that’s going on in our world,” says Moms Demand Action volunteer Sheryl Johnson.

“Be SMART” is a program working to reduce the number of gun-related child deaths. Each letter stands for a step in practicing responsible gun-ownership.

Shannon Hoime a volunteer of Moms Demand Action says, “The S stands for securing guns in your homes and vehicles. The M stands for modeling responsible gun behavior. A stands for ask, so asking adults in other homes that your child might visit if there are unsecured guns in the home. The R stands for recognizing the role of guns in suicide. And the T stands for telling other people to be smart.”

By sharing the “Be SMART” campaign Hoime hopes they can start a conversation about kids and guns, “…and help people understand its really the adults who are responsible for keeping kids away from guns and from accessing guns.”

A conversation they hope will evolve into change.

“About 4.6 million children in the United States live in a home that has a loaded and unsecured weapon.”

Though the “Be smart” campaign is a major focus for Moms Demand Action, it’s just one of the ways the group is fighting gun violence.

The group has been collecting signatures for letters they’re sending to local Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores.

They’re asking the company to join dozens of other store chains, including Wal-mart, Target and Aldi, in prohibiting the open carry of firearms in their stores.

“We really hope that Hy-vee takes the same steps as these other large shopping centers to help their customers feel safe,” says Hoime

Volunteers from the group plan on distributing the letters to local Sioux Falls Hy-Vees within the next week.

KDLT did reach out to Hy-Vee. They said they did not want to comment.