Roosevelt and SF Christian Have Team Leads at Boys State Golf

YANKTON, SD… The Roosevelt boys have a 6 stroke lead after day one of the “AA” state tournament at Hillcrest CC in Yankton. Karsten Kern with a 72 and Jack Lundin with a 73 led the way. Individually they trail only Ben Daane of RC Stevens with a 1-under par 71. Nash Stenberg of Lincoln and Adam Salter of RC Stevens also shot 73’s. The Raiders are in second place team-wise and Lincoln is 7 back of the Riders.

Roosevelt 302 RC Stevens 308 Lincoln 309 O’Gorman 312 Yankton 313

VERMILLION, SD… Lance Christensen of Little Wound is in the lead after day one of the boys “A” tournament at The Bluffs in Vermillion after shooting a 77. SF Christian has a 14 shot lead over Parkston in the team competition. The Chargers were led by Carson Van Beek’s 78. Quinn Bormann paced Parkston also with a 78. Dalton Plucker of Lennox is in 4th place with an 80.