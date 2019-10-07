Roosevelt and SF Christian Have Team Leads at Boys State Golf
YANKTON, SD… The Roosevelt boys have a 6 stroke lead after day one of the “AA” state tournament at Hillcrest CC in Yankton. Karsten Kern with a 72 and Jack Lundin with a 73 led the way. Individually they trail only Ben Daane of RC Stevens with a 1-under par 71. Nash Stenberg of Lincoln and Adam Salter of RC Stevens also shot 73’s. The Raiders are in second place team-wise and Lincoln is 7 back of the Riders.
- Roosevelt 302
- RC Stevens 308
- Lincoln 309
- O’Gorman 312
- Yankton 313
VERMILLION, SD… Lance Christensen of Little Wound is in the lead after day one of the boys “A” tournament at The Bluffs in Vermillion after shooting a 77. SF Christian has a 14 shot lead over Parkston in the team competition. The Chargers were led by Carson Van Beek’s 78. Quinn Bormann paced Parkston also with a 78. Dalton Plucker of Lennox is in 4th place with an 80.
- SF Christian 330
- Parkston 344
- Tea Area 347
- Lennox 354
- Vermillion 358