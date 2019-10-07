Scoreboard Monday, October 7th
Boys State Golf
State “AA” @ Hillcrest CC (Yankton)
302-Roosevelt
308-RC Stevens
309-Lincoln
312-O’Gorman
313-Yankton
71-Ben Daane (RC ST)
72-Karsten Kern (RHS)
73-Jack Lundin (RHS)
Nash Stenberg (LHS)
Adam Salter (RC ST)
State “A” @ Bluffs (Vermillion)
330-SF Christian
344-Parkston
347-Tea Area
354-Lennox
358-Vermillion
77-Lance Christensen (Little Wound)|
78-Carson Van Beek (SFC)
78-Quinn Bormann (P)
80-Dalton Plucker (L)
Girls State Tennis
Class “A” at Sioux Falls
Day One Team Scores
300.0-Yankton
279.0-Mitchell
238.0-Roncalli
231.0-RC Christian
214.5-Milbank
MLB Playoffs
ALDS (Best of 5)
Twins vs. Yankees
Rays 10, Astros 3 *Houston leads series 2-1
NLDS (Best of 5)
Cardinals 5, Braves 4 (10 innings) *Series tied 1-1
Dodgers 1, Nationals 1 (4th inning)