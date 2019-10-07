Sioux Falls Police Searching for Hit and Run Suspect

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are searching for a suspect who sped away from an attempted traffic stop, crashed into a car, and fled on foot.

Police say officers attempted to pull over a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado near West 3rd Street and Duluth Avenue, just before 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed and that the officer did not pursue.

The vehicle ultimately crashed into a KIA Optima near 11th Street and Duluth Avenue and the two occupants fled on foot. Police say they searched the area and located a female passenger and are still searching for the male driver.

The victim of the crash was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.