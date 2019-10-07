State Investigating Officer-involved Shooting in Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police shared more information on the events that led to an officer-involved shooting overnight.

Police say officers were dispatched for an assault at a residence in the 3300 block of N. 8th Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the suspect knew the people at the residence and displayed a handgun before leaving the scene.

Officers tracked the suspect to a residence in the 3600 block N. 6th Avenue and attempted to confront him before a short foot pursuit. Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns says the suspect displayed a handgun which led to an officer firing his weapon.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital and his condition is still unknown. Police have not yet charged him.

Chief Burns says two officers have been placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol.

Police say they recovered a handgun on scene.

The investigation has been turned over to the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation