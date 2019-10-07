Yankton Leads at Girls State “A” Tennis

Yankton Leads at Girls State "A" Tennis

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… Day one of the Girls State “A” tennis tournament is in the books and the Yankton Gazelles have the lead heading into Tuesday’s championship matches. The first flight team of Josephine Krajewski and Olivia Tennant won impressively in their quarter-final match over Lennox 6-1, 6-0. And Roncalli’s team of Hallie Haskell and Abby Hanson also advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Huron. Championship matches are Tuesday at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls in the first year of two classes. The “AA” tournament is Thursday and Friday also in Sioux Falls.