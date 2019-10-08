Avera Health Prepares to Open First Buildings at Avera on Louise Campus

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Avera Health is preparing to open the doors of the first buildings finished at their Avera on Louise Health Campus.

So far, the campus has two buildings completed at 69th and Louise totaling 260,000 square feet. The five-story specialty hospital is connected to a three-story medical group building.

The campus is giving Avera Health the ability to add new innovative technology and increase its number of doctors and providers.

“The experience with Avera has been wonderful, it’s been a growing group. As the community grows we’ve also grown and so, coming out here has been really thrilling and we are excited for our first day of procedures and taking care of patients,” said Dr. Cristina Hill.

If you would like to check out the new facility, a public open house is planned for this Saturday. The official opening date is Tuesday, October 29th.