Central Minnesota Grapples with Disposing CWD-positive Deer

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – Wildlife officials in central Minnesota are discovering it’s not easy to get rid of deer carcasses infected with chronic wasting disease.

The disease was discovered in a wild deer in Crow Wing County earlier this year, the first confirmed case in the state outside of southeastern Minnesota.

Legislators have set aside $50,000 to set up dumpsters in disease areas. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is supposed to empty the dumpsters and take the carcasses to landfills.

But Minnesota Public Radio reports that Marv Stroschein, the Crow Wing County landfill manager, refused to accept any infected deer. He says he’s worried the disease could infect the surrounding environment.

The Minnesota DNR earlier this year finally gave the landfill a 15-year-old incinerator.