Christensen, Lundin, RHS and SFC Win State Golf Titles

Christensen, Lundin, RHS and SFC Win State Golf Titles

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



YANKTON, VERMILLION, SD… Lance Christensen took a 1-shot lead into the final day at the State “A” golf tournament in Vermillion. And all the Little Wound junior did was leave the field behind at The Bluffs, winning the first state title for his school with a 157 total after shooting an 80 in the heavy winds. He went on to win by 5 shots over Keaton Nighbert of Madison and 6 shots over Carson Van Beek who helped his SF Christian Chargers to the team title by 13 shots.

In the “AA” at Hillcrest CC in Yankton, it was Jack Lundin’s day as he shot 77 in very tough scoring conditions and rallied to win medalist honors by 2 shots in what has been an incredible 2019 for the Roosevelt standout, winning the state junior championship and also the men’s stroke play tournament. His Riders also won a very close team competition by 2 shots over O’Gorman and Lincoln. Nash Stenberg of the Patriots tied for 2nd 2 shots back at 152 along with a pair of RC Stevens Raiders-Adam Salter and Ben Daane.

“AA”

625-Roosevelt

627-O’Gorman, Lincoln

635-RC Stevens

641-Yankton

150-Jack Lundin (RHS)

152-Nash Stenberg (LHS)

152-Adam Salter & Ben Daane (RC Stevens)

“A”

+103 SF Christian

+116 Tea Area

+125 Madison

+130 Parkston

+131 Vermillion

“157-Lance Christensen (Little Wound)

162-Keaton Nighbert (Madison)

163-Carson Van Beek (SFC)