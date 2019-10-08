Coyotes Sweep Jacks at Frost Arena for 13th Straight Win

USD Recap

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota closed out its three match in five-day stretch with a sweep over in-state rival South Dakota State on Tuesday at Frost Arena.

The Coyotes (16-1) remained unbeaten in Summit League play at 5-0 with the 25-16, 25-15, 25-16 victory, the eighth in a row in the series against the Jackrabbits.

“This was a good win for us on the road,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “This match is always fun to play in and they usually play really well at home.

“It was good to see us able to win it in that fashion on someone else’s home floor.”

South Dakota used a balanced offensive attack to secure the program’s 13th straight victory, producing a .368 team hitting percentage in the match, the second highest in a single match this season.

Elizabeth Juhnke provided 14 kills and 10 digs for the eighth straight double-double for the freshman from Lakeville, Minnesota, and the 11th in her career.

Maddie Wiedenfeld and Elizabeth Loschen contributed eight kills apiece while Sami Slaughter added six.

Madison Jurgens directed the offense with 38 assists while chipping in three kills.

“Our serving got better as the match went on and we were able to defend at a high level in those situations,” said Williamson.

Defensively, the Coyotes limited South Dakota State to a .155 team hitting percentage, marking the 12th time in the 13-game win streak that an opponent has failed to hit at least .200.

Anne Rasmussen contributed 18 digs for South Dakota who plays its third straight road match on Friday at North Dakota State.

SDSU Recap

The South Dakota State women’s volleyball team fell to South Dakota, 3-0 (16-25, 15-25, 16-25), on Tuesday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits fell to 4-13 overall and 1-4 in Summit League action, while South Dakota, who sits atop the Summit League standings, improved to 16-1, 5-0 Summit.

“Skill wise, it wasn’t a bad match,” said head coach Nicole Cirillo. “We struggled a little bit offensively, as far as getting kills, but we kept our errors low and did a decent job of blocking and slowing them (South Dakota) down. They’re a very offensive team so we knew that would be a challenge coming into the match. ”

The Jacks were led by Makenzie Hennen with eight kills, 11 digs and a block. Tori Thompson and Crystal Burk each recorded six kills on the night. Madison Fay and Carly Wedel supported the offense with 16 and eight assists, respectively. Tatum Pickar tied with Hennen for a team-best 11 digs.

The Jacks opened the match with an 8-5 lead, featuring kill from Smith, Burk, Thompson and Hennen. After several short runs, USD gained a 19-16 edge. From there, the Coyotes scored the final six points of the match to take the opening set, 25-16.

Kills by Hennen, Sydney Andrews, Burk and a Wedel service ace had the score tied early at 4-4 in the second set. The Jackrabbits capitalized on a series of Coyote errors to gain a 9-8 advantage. USD scored 11 of the next 13 points to gain a significant 19-11 lead. The deficit was too much for State to overcome as the Coyotes captured set two, 25-15.

South Dakota State trailed the Coyotes just 10-8 midway through the third set when six unanswered point allowed USD to pull away. The Jacks answered with a four-point run of their own, but it wasn’t enough as the Coyotes completed the sweep with a 25-16 win in the third set.

“We’re creating these rallies and giving ourselves opportunities, but when it comes down to it, we just aren’t maybe as disciplined as other teams in those chaotic moments,” Cirillo said.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 12-19 all-time against the Coyotes.

Up Next

The Jackrabbits host North Dakota on Sunday at Frost Arena at 1 p.m.