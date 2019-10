Crews Demolish Tornado Damaged Advanced Auto Parts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One of the hardest-hit buildings during the September tornadoes in Sioux Falls was torn down.

Demolition crews tore down Advanced Auto Parts on 41st Street on Tuesday. The day after the storm, the general manager told KDLT News that they found pieces of the store sign six blocks away.

The company recovered some products before the demolition. It’s unclear whether they plan to rebuild.