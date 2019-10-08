Man Arrested After Threatening to Blow Up Minnehaha County Jail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man is behind bars after police say he threatened to blow up the Minnehaha County Jail.

46-year-old Jerry Smith was at a business near the 500 block of North Minnesota Avenue when he made comments to people that he had a detonator and was going to blow up the Minnehaha County Jail.

Police were called and interviewed Smith. Police say Smith was “angry at that place” while pointing at the jail.

Smith was arrested for falsely reporting a terroristic threat and is being held at the Minnehaha County Jail.

Police say they didn’t find any bomb making materials on Smith.