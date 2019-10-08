NWS: Winter-like Weather Forecast for Western South Dakota

Blowing snow reduces visibility at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, S.D., Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Ryan Hermens/Rapid City Journal via AP)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Forecasters say a winter-like storm with unseasonably cold temperatures could deliver 6 inches of snow to western South Dakota.

A cold front moving in overnight Tuesday will bring slowly falling temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation is expected to change to all snow late Wednesday and could become heavy at times through Thursday.

The National Weather Service issues a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.