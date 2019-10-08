Passenger in Monday Crash Facing Drug Charges; Driver Still Wanted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are still searching for the driver who fled an attempted traffic stop, crashed into another vehicle, and fled on foot.

Police say 41-year-old Tobias Kippes had a felony warrant out for his arrest when police attempted to pull him over near 3rd Street and Duluth Avenue, just before 9:30 a.m. Monday. Kippes sped off from the attempted stop and ultimately crashed into another vehicle near 11th Street and Duluth Avenue.

Police say Kippes fled the crash on foot and left his 27-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Brooke Crumpler, at the scene.

Crumpler was taken to an area hospital where she admitted to using meth within the last week. In the truck, police found meth and marijuana items, as well as firearms.

Crumpler is facing several drug charges and an abuse or cruelty to a minor charge.

Police are still searching for Kippes. He’s described as a 5’10” white male with black hair and brown eyes and weighing about 265 pounds.

PREVIOUS STORY

Sioux Falls Police are searching for a suspect who sped away from an attempted traffic stop, crashed into a car, and fled on foot.

Police say officers attempted to pull over a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado near West 3rd Street and Duluth Avenue, just before 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed and that the officer did not pursue.

The vehicle ultimately crashed into a KIA Optima near 11th Street and Duluth Avenue and the two occupants fled on foot. Police say they searched the area and located a female passenger and are still searching for the male driver.

The victim of the crash was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.